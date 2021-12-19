AEW world champion “Hangman” Adam Page recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the future of Ring of Honor and naming some of his favorite Bryan Danielson matches. Highlights from the interview are below.

Names some of his favorite Bryan Danielson matches:

“Any of his matches with Nigel from Ring of Honor. I also like watching that because I feel like of all of his rivals, I probably wrestle the most like Nigel in at least comparing. So I liked to see how he approached the match since we have similar offenses and things like that.”

His thoughts on the future of ROH:

“I hope that it’s not the true Final Battle. The name of the company is something I started following even before I started wrestling. And not even for all the people who have jobs right now there, but for all wrestlers and wrestling fans. This works so much better when there are more places to work. I hope that whatever is going on with them, I hope they are able to bounce back, in whatever form they can, as soon as they can.”

