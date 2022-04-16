Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Adam Page defending the world title against Adam Cole in a Texas Deathmatch, a bout that the Hangman set up after weeks of Cat and Mouse games with Cole.

The match was a brutal brawl that saw the use of multiple weapons, and both men getting cut open, but Page would prevail after connecting with the Deadeye through a table. This is now the Hangman’s sixth successful title defense since winning the gold from Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

#Hangman @theadampage with a mid-match refreshment here in this Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QzuzGhyvqK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022