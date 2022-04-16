Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Adam Page defending the world title against Adam Cole in a Texas Deathmatch, a bout that the Hangman set up after weeks of Cat and Mouse games with Cole.
The match was a brutal brawl that saw the use of multiple weapons, and both men getting cut open, but Page would prevail after connecting with the Deadeye through a table. This is now the Hangman’s sixth successful title defense since winning the gold from Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
#Hangman @theadampage with a mid-match refreshment here in this Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QzuzGhyvqK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
The confidence of champion #Hangman @theadampage right now! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/9xtOiW4S45
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
Running knee strike by @adamcolepro turning #Hangman @theadampage inside out! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/KpP1wqX0Vf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
Brutal clothesline with the chain by @adamcolepro to #Hangman! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/RX6Ift9eGA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
That. Was. VICIOUS. #Hangman @theadampage drives the spine of @adamcolepro right into the top of those chairs! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/v2XsBilvvX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
Panama Sunrise by @adamcolepro! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/e4UaibZPUC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
Dead-eye with the barbed wire crown THROUGH THE TABLE! #Hangman @theadampage and @adamcolepro leaving the entire crowd speechless right now! #AEWRampage is LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/S3YsGs9JL5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2022