A guest on today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack was on-screen official Adam Pearce, who spoke to host Kayla Braxton about Brock Lesnar and the Beast’s scheduled return for next week’s SmackDown. Check out what Pearce, who had suspended Lesnar and fined him $1 million dollars, had to say about the subject in the highlights below.

Says he wishes he was clued in that Brock Lesnar was returning:

Brock’s coming back next week, well, I’ll just be honest with you…As a WWE official, it would have been nice to have been clued into something that big. Now, I’m not going to argue with you or lie or denigrate Brock Lesnar in any way, he’s one of the biggest stars in our industry. We all are aware of that. By the same token, Kayla, what he did was monumental, in a completely negative way. He put his hands on me, he put his hands on a cameraman. He put everybody at risk.

His response when asked how he feels about Lesnar’s return:

So you ask me now, he’s coming back next week and how do I react to that? How do I react that that? How do I feel about that? How would you feel about that? You blindsided me out there, and I’m not blaming you, don’t get me wrong, but if you’re going to look me in the eyes and ask me how I feel about it, I think it sucks! I think it sucks. So, I’m going to have to walk these halls and I’m going to have to stare Brock Lesnar in the eye and he’s going to look at me and know that I took a big chunk out of his wallet and sent him home. Now he’s back and you’re asking me how I feel about that. I’m going to go and figure out how I feel about that. Is that okay with you? Thank you for your time.

