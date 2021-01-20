There’s been a lot of online chatter this year about how random WWE Superstars have “declared” their spots for the WWE Royal Rumble Matches. Superstars like Randy Orton have announced their spots, while others like Drew Gulak have been denied when they tried to do the same.

WWE official Adam Pearce took to Twitter this evening and addressed the Rumble Match declarations.

“It’s actually pretty simple: Those that have been granted the ability to simply declare entry into the Royal Rumble *by management* are free to do so. Those that haven’t must qualify. I don’t write the rules, I enforce them. [man shrugging emoji,” he wrote.

As of this writing, 9 Superstars are official for the 30-Man Rumble Match, and 9 Superstars are official for the 30-Woman Rumble Match.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, 21 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, 21 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

