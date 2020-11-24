“Drew McInfart” was trending on social media after WWE official Adam Pearce slipped up when referring to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during last night’s RAW episode.

Pearce quickly corrected himself but the slip led to numerous memes and jokes on social media.

Charly Caruso, who visibly reacted to the slip-up when interviewing Pearce, also commented on Twitter.

She wrote, “It took every bit of me not to burst out laughing [laughing emoji x 2]”

Pearce also tweeted on the “McInfart” botch and wrote, “Apologies to Mr. McInfart, who is obviously the champion of something entirely different.”

You can see the related tweets from Caruso and Pearce below:

It took every bit of me not to burst out laughing 😂😂 https://t.co/sPp8C3n913 — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) November 24, 2020

Apologies to Mr. McInfart, who is obviously the champion of something entirely different. pic.twitter.com/UyfqSbhHj4 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 24, 2020

