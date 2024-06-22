Some breaking news.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed in a new post on social media that Chad Gable is now cleared to compete, and will take back his spot in the Money In The Bank qualifier on the June 24th Raw, which also features Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman. Gable was attacked by Uncle Howdy and the Wyatts on this past Monday’s episode and was initially replaced by Ilja Dragunov.

That’s not all. The video of Pearce has clearly been gotten to by the Wyatts as the message cuts out on multiple occasions.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

-Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

-Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston