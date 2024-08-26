The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

On Monday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a video on social media announcing several of the competitors for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament.

Scheduled to compete in the tourney that will decide Bron Breakker’s next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which kicks off on tonight’s Raw, will be The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne in one triple-threat match, and Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso in the other.

Also on tap for tonight’s red brand “go-home show” for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 is Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman, a live appearance by Randy Orton, as well as an update on The Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley following their attack at the hands of The Judgment Day.

WWE Raw results coverage from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.