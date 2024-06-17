Two new matches have been added to tonight’s WWE Raw.

General Manager Adam Pearce revealed on social media that two Money In The Bank triple-threat qualifiers will take place on this evening’s show, which takes place in Corpus Christi, Texas.

IYO SKY will take on Zelina Vega and Kiana James. Then, Rey Mysterio battles Finn Balor and Jey Uso.

UPDATED LINEUP:

IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega vs. Kiana James Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier

Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier

Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods

Carlito vs. Dragon Lee