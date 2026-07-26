WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed two additional matches for Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

In a video shared on Sunday, Pearce announced that Je’Von Evans will take on Rusev, while Rey Mysterio will face Ethan Page on the July 27 edition of the red brand.

Mysterio and Page will renew their rivalry following their previous meeting on the June 29 episode of Raw, where the WWE Hall of Famer defeated Page in a match that lasted 10 minutes and 44 seconds.

Both matches come after eventful outings for the competitors last week. Evans teamed with Dragon Lee in a losing effort against Austin Theory and Bron Breakker, while Rusev joined forces with Ethan Page but came up short against Chad Gable and Penta.

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Be sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results and complete coverage.