WWE Producer Adam Pearce is asking WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to reconsider their title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

As noted, last week’s SmackDown saw Reigns help Pearce win a Gauntlet Match to determine his new #1 contender for The Rumble. The storyline was that Reigns and Paul Heyman pulled some strings to get Pearce in the match, which also featured Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, King Baron Corbin, and Sami Zayn.

Pearce issued a new storyline message to Reigns today, as seen in the Twitter video below. Pearce called it his “last-ditch” to try and get Reigns to call the match off.

“So Roman, this isn’t the way I was hoping to appeal to you,” Pearce said. “But considering I can’t get anyone to answer my calls this week and tomorrow’s Friday, this is kind of a last-ditch. You know that I think all this is ridiculous. What happened last week, everything that was said, putting me in a match against you at The Rumble. I’m not entirely sure how this came to be but here we are, and here we are once again with me asking you, please end this game, end this charade.

“This is not about me not wanting to face you in a match, it’s about the fact that, that match does nothing for you, does nothing for the Universal Title, and in reality, does nothing for me. I had my day in the sun and that’s great, I am completely and 100% focused on the job that I have today, and I’m very proud of that job. Part of that job is making tough decisions, Roman, and I’ve never been afraid… never been afraid, Roman, to get my hands dirty.”

Pearce continued and said he’s not backing down from Reigns, but he wants him to reconsider because of what the situation will do to his own legacy.

“I’m not backing down,” Pearce said. “I’m asking, reconsider this. Don’t think about me, think about you and more importantly, think about your legacy. I’m not worried about you hurting me, I’m worried about every minute that this charade goes on, you continue to put a stain on and hurt your legacy. You’re the locker room leader, you’re the self-proclaimed Head of the Table, and I believe that. You’re the example that I’ve pointed every one of our Superstars to. Be that Roman Reigns, because the one I looked at last Friday, and I’m sure the one I’m gonna see tomorrow, is not the same man I’ve always admired. Please think about it, Roman. Think about it.”

It’s been speculated that WWE has had another Rumble opponent planned for Reigns all along, and that Pearce would be removed from the match before Rumble Weekend. WWE has announced that Reigns has something in store for Pearce to be revealed during tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

