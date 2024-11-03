Adam Pearce got physically caught up in the insanity that was Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

Nick Aldis did not.

The WWE Raw General Manager surfaced on social media after Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to call out his SmackDown counterpart.

“RKO out of nowhere,” Pearce said of a photo he shared of the RKO he took from Orton during the melee. “SmackDown G.M. nowhere to be found.”

Aldis, who was actually nearby during the spot, eventually replied to the post, pointing out his own socks.

“How ’bout those socks though,” Aldis quipped.