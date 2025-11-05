A WWE General Manager is celebrating three decades in the professional wrestling business.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media on Wednesday to share a statement celebrating the 30-year anniversary of his pro wrestling career.

“30 years ago today my professional journey began,” Pearce’s statement began on his official Instagram page. “It has allowed me to visit places and experience cultures in our world I never would’ve otherwise, and to meet so many people.”

Pearce continued, “Some like-minded, some so different, ALL sharing a same passion. Grateful for every step, misstep, and re-step.”

The shot-caller for WWE’s red brand concluded his brief anniversary statement on social media by writing, “Here’s to the next 30.”

Adam Pearce, 47, began his pro wrestling career back in 1996, after he initially met Sonny Rogers and Randy Ricci, and began training with them in November of 1995. His career includes a five-year run in Ring Of Honor, an 18-year stint in the NWA, where he is a former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion.

In 2013, Pearce worked as a guest coach and trainer in December, leading to more stints as a guest coach in 2014, before ultimately being signed to a full-time deal with WWE in May of 2015. He began his current role as an on-air authority figure for the WWE main roster back in 2020.

