Another new match has been made official for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During his weekly preview of the red brand lineup, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that Maxxine Dupri will square off against Nattie in singles action on Monday night.

“Maxxine Dupri will go one-on-one with Nattie,” Pearce said. “There is plenty of bad blood there.”

The show will emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and is already shaping up to be a loaded night.

In addition to Dupri vs. Nattie, WWE has announced a special tribute to AJ Styles, along with the return of Brock Lesnar. Liv Morgan is also scheduled to make her WrestleMania announcement.

The in-ring action will include a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier featuring Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane, while the men’s side will see Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. El Grande Americano in another Elimination Chamber qualifying bout.

