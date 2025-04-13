The road to WrestleMania 41 begins winding down on Monday night in “The Golden State.”

WWE Raw returns live on Netflix at 8/7c on Monday night, April 14, 2025, with the “go-home” episode of the weekly red brand show for WrestleMania 41.

Ahead ofthe 4/14 show, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media on Sunday afternoon with a breaking news video, where more matches were made official for the final Raw before this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

In the video, the Raw shot-caller confirmed that CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will all be in the house ahead of their WrestleMania 41 Saturday main event triple-threat match.

Additionally, Liv Morgan vs. Bayley in singles action was announced for the show, as well as appearances by Paul Heyman, Logan Paul and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 4/13 show in Sacramento, CA:

* Gunther to speak

* Logan Paul to appear

* Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman to appear