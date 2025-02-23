– WWE Shop has new items for The Rock, Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, as well as John Cena gear for his Elimination Chamber return in Toronto. Also new is a special edition Kevin Owens “Bret Hart Canadian Dream Team” shirt.

– Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday night, February 24, 2025, Adam Pearce has checked in with his usual pre-show announcement video. In the video, nothing new was officially announced for the show, instead Pearce just drove home what is already advertised while taking his dog for a walk. For the complete lineup for what is a stacked episode of WWE Raw on 2/24, click here.

– Speaking of Elimination Chamber, ahead of next week’s premium live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, WWE has decided to look back at the 25 best Elimination Chamber eliminations of all-time in a special edition of “WWE Top 10.” The ten minute-plus episode of the weekly digital series touched down on WWE’s YouTube channel on Sunday afternoon.

– WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, R-Truth, Roxanne Perez, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Steeet Profits, Tiffany Stratton and Zelina Vega will be taking part in a meet-and-greet with fans in Toronto ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Appearances are scheduled from February 27 through March 2. Thus far, the meet and greet for “The Best in the World” has been the only one to sell out. For more information, visit LeapEvent.tech.

Meet your favorite WWE Superstars when #WWEChamber comes to Toronto, Feb. 27 – Mar. 2! 🎟️ New Superstars added ➡️ https://t.co/wFc8X6XffW pic.twitter.com/80C4xFNNhO — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2025

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel has a new offering that features women’s wrestling legend Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) looking back at her WWE Women’s title win against Lita, Molly Holly and Jazz.