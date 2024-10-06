The first two-hour episode of WWE Raw kicks off Monday night.

Ahead of the show, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced on social media with a video announcement.

In the video, Pearce announces Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will be appearing on this week’s WWE Raw after making his surprise return in the closing moments of last week’s show during the Last Monster Standing main event.

Previously announced for the 10/7 episode of WWE Raw is GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook.

