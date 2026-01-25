The lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Sunday morning, as always, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with a video containing some announcements for the upcoming weekly red brand prime time program.

Heading into the January 26 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which airs at 8/7c from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the red brand shot-caller announced that AJ Styles will appear live following his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Pearce noted that Styles will be on-hand to talk live about his career match against “The Ring General” Gunther at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh on January 31.

Additionally, it was noted that Pearce himself will sit down with Bron Breakker of The Vision for a “candid conversation” about his recent actions that led to him being suspended from WWE Raw.

Finally, Pearce promoted the previously announced high stakes four-way tag-team showdown, which features The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos to determine who will challenge The Usos next for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Already advertised for the 1/26 WWE Raw in Toronto is an interview with Gunther.

