There are consequences for your actions in WWE.

Financial and otherwise.

“Big” Bronson Reed has learned this the hard way.

WWE Raw General Manager surfaced on social media on Sunday to respond to the Superstar for calling him a “stooge.”

“Worth it, stooge,” Reed wrote via X in response to a post Pearce made addressing his attack of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw.

Pearce shot back, “Run your mouth more, big boy. Make it double.”

Expect more fallout from the ongoing Bronson Reed push on the August 12 episode of WWE Raw. Join us here on Monday night at 8/7c for live results coverage of the show.