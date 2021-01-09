It looks like Adam Pearce is the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
As noted, WWE previously announced that tonight’s SmackDown on FOX would feature a Gauntlet Match to determine Reigns’ opponent for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Participants announced for the Gauntlet were Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin, and Rey Mysterio.
WWE ended up doing an angle where Reigns and Paul Heyman “pulled some strings” to get Pearce put into the Gauntlet. This came after an opening segment where Reigns blamed Pearce for what happened to Kevin Owens last week, and made it clear that he was not happy over Pearce booking tonight’s Gauntlet.
The Gauntlet main event came down to Nakamura and Pearce, who was followed to the ring by Reigns, Heyman and Jey Uso. Reigns and Uso entered the ring first and destroyed Nakamura with several moves, including a superkick, a Superman Punch and the Uso Splash. Reigns then talked some trash to Pearce and let him know that SmackDown belongs to The Tribal Chief, and he can do whatever he wants, when he wants. Reigns then aggressively rolled Pearce into the ring. Pearce said a few words to Reigns, but turned around to a superkick from Uso. Reigns then signaled for the timekeeper to ring the bell, and Uso pulled Pearce on top of Nakamura. Both Pearce and Nakamura were laid out, but the referee was ordered to make the count and Pearce got the win. After the match, Reigns stood tall with the Universal Title in the air as Pearce began to recover. SmackDown went off the air with Reigns staring down at Pearce as Michael Cole and Corey Graves wondered if Pearce is really the #1 contender to Reigns for the Royal Rumble.
WWE has not issued an update on Pearce’s status or who will challenge Reigns at The Rumble as of this writing. It’s likely that they will do another angle on an upcoming show to determine the real challenger for Reigns at the pay-per-view, but there’s no word yet on what direction they might take.
Stay tuned for more on Reigns’ Royal Rumble challenger and the Pearce storyline. Below are several shots of tonight’s main event from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:
🚨 🚨 🚨
"I pulled a few strings… You're in the Gauntlet Match." – @HeymanHustle #SmackDown @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/EIWhF2tTcZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
It'll be @reymysterio vs. @SamiZayn to kick off this Gauntlet Match… If Sami ever makes his way to the ring. 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rrbYOt365S
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Just like that! @reymysterio advances!
He takes on @ShinsukeN NEXT on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/TiEBLofJee
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
.@reymysterio delivers a shock to @SamiZayn in this Gauntlet Match! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kaxxe1WjI8
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
⚡️ ⚡️ ⚡️#SmackDown @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/U8tWsCkykk
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
KNEE. 2. FACE. 😱#SmackDown @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/GJUQDcIFyE
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
It's @ShinsukeN vs. @reymysterio in this Gauntlet Match to determine the next challenger for @WWERomanReigns's #UniversalTitle! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8O9hFtywvZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
.@reymysterio has to tap! @ShinsukeN advances to take on #King @BaronCorbinWWE! #SmackDown #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/9bh3aP21TM
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Completely uncalled for, #King @BaronCorbinWWE. #SmackDown @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/7M0cIlbgb9
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
CAUGHT!#SmackDown #ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/av5AR0UkXp
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
That's one way to break the hold. 😮#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/zTlyxrbfRH
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨@ShinsukeN advances to battle @WWEDanielBryan NEXT on #SmackDown! #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/kYaZMCkKkR
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
INCOMING! #SmackDown #GauntletMatch @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/PAl7LwGFje
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
What a night!
We're now at @WWEDanielBryan vs. @ShinsukeN in this high-stakes Gauntlet Match on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/AESmjZZaiK
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
😮 😮 😮@WWEDanielBryan ALMOST had him!#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/f1FbTUNPiE
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
.@WWEDanielBryan could be in trouble!#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/OenV7OB3um
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
SUDDENLY, SHINSUKE!@ShinsukeN takes down @WWEDanielBryan! #SmackDown #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/eq5OmZFWlR
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
👏 👏 👏 👏#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @WWEDanielBryan @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/GMKLAQgd87
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
The Head of the Table is going to get a closer look at this…
It's @ShinsukeN vs. @ScrapDaddyAP(??) NEXT on #SmackDown! #GauntletMatch @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/gt55Iabr1t
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
WAIT A MINUTE! @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos #SmackDown #GauntletMatch @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/QJv5HiI42m
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
"We do whatever I want to do."#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @WWERomanReigns @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/9OMGog88h6
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
WOW! @WWERomanReigns and Jey @WWEUsos have made their presence felt ahead of the final battle in this Gauntlet Match! #SmackDown @ScrapDaddyAP @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/N22iqkvW0k
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
After being placed over @ShinsukeN by @WWERomanReigns and @WWEUsos, @ScrapDaddyAP has WON the #GauntletMatch on #SmackDown. 👀@WWERomanReigns vs. @ScrapDaddyAP for the #UniversalTitle at #RoyalRumble!?!? pic.twitter.com/xk4uQjjZvz
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Well, this is disappointing. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hnO5QWiNZK
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 9, 2021
What a great "win" by @ScrapDaddyAP, who will now face @WWERomanReigns at the Royal Rumble! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ObSpiKmHoB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 9, 2021
