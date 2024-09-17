Adam Pearce has doled out some more fines.

Following the Monday, September 16 episode of WWE Raw from Portland, Oregon, the Raw General Manager surfaced on social media to announce that Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman have been fined for their actions in the brawl that saw a “fan” involved and destruction of equipment backstage at the Moda Center.

“Bronson Reed has been fined a massive undisclosed amount for plucking an adult human male from the Portland audience and firing him at Braun Strowman,” Pearce wrote via X. “Both men have been fined an equal undisclosed amount for destroying walls, golf carts, production equipment, and my sanity.”