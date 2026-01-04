Is Chris Jericho’s WWE return on the horizon?

We’ll find out soon!

As usual, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media on Sunday with his regular video announcement including updates for the coming week’s red brand show.

Heading into the highly-anticipated WWE Raw On Netflix 1-Year Anniversary show on Monday night, January 5, 2026, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, rumors have circulated regarding Chris Jericho possibly returning.

Adam Pearce added fuel to the fire with his aforementioned social media offering on Sunday morning.

The WWE Raw G.M. posted a video on his official Instagram page where he ran down the lineup for the 1/5 show, which is also the WWE Raw ‘Stranger Things Night’ special themed-episode, and during his breakdown, he included the phrase, “Who can break down the walls?”

Many fans were quick to notice this, with it being a seemingly obvious reference to Chris Jericho’s iconic WWE entrance theme song, which begins with the phrase, “Break the walls down!”

In addition to the anniversary and ‘Stranger Things Night’ themes, the 1/5 WWE Raw in “The Empire State” is advertised to feature three big championship clashes.

Headlining the show will be “The Best in the World” CM Punk defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against The Vision’s Bron Breakker. Also advertised is Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, and Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night, January 5, 2026, for live WWE Raw results coverage.

OTHER RECENT WWE NEWS: Backstage News On WWE Planning To Significantly Expand Current Faction On Raw