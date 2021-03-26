WWE agent and TV authority figure Adam Pearce made an appearance on the PWI podcast.

During it, he talked about being in the main event scene on SmackDown in January. After a Gauntlet Match took place featuring Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, and Shinsuke Nakamura, it was revealed that Pearce would be the final competitor.

This led to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso taking out Nakamura then Uso super kicked Pearce only to have Pearce pin Nakamura to become the new #1 contender. Eventually, Kevin Owens replaced him and faced Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

“I have zero interest in being a full time wrestler ever again in my life. Zero. Less than zero. Everything that’s happening and has happened to this point has been the proverbial cliche ‘icing on the cake’ in a very real and literal sense for me. I’m having the time of my life doing this now, mostly because I don’t have to do it to make a living anymore. It’s really gratifying to be in there with the very best in our profession, whether you’re talking about Roman, or whether you’re talking about Paul Heyman. On the Raw side, I had some interactions with Randy Orton not too long ago that could have and may still go somewhere further too. This is the cream of the crop and I get to ply my trade and match wits and clang swords with these guys. I never thought that was going to happen. So, whatever ends up happening is the perfect, coming around full circle if you will. It’s amazing.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co