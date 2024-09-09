Make sure to have your popcorn and drinks ready before WWE Monday Night Raw gets started, live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Ahead of what is billed as the WWE Raw “Season Premiere,” Raw General Manager Adam Pearce appeared in a video on WWE’s social media platforms to make some announcements for the show.

First, Pearce announced that hour one of tonight’s three-hour program will be presented commercial-free.

Secondly, he announced that the opening match will be the Street Fight between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made.

