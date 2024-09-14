Adam Pearce has returned with a new X video announcement for this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Saturday, the Raw General Manager surfaced on social media with a video announcing two new matches and a big segment for the September 16 episode of the show.

Added to the 9/16 episode is Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio and Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman.

It was also announced that CM Punk will speak during his return from the latest attack from Drew McIntyre.

Previously announced for Monday’s three-hour show is The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

