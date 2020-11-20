During an appearance on After The Bell, Adam Pearce spoke on the daily life of a WWE producer and what he finds to be the most rewarding part of his job. Here’s what he had to say:

To make it real simple – I do everything. I do literally everything. No, I jest, but not really. Producers’ days at television especially start before everybody else’s….I’ll get there three or four hours before everybody else, we’ll sit in a meeting, we’ll go through the festivities of the day – that may or may not change at all, it may be etched in stone and we may follow through with one set of plans immediately. I have become extremely adept at rolling with the punches and oh the punches, they will be coming and they will be coming fast and furious. So, producers are on their toes constantly. We are the behind the scenes deliverers of information – sometimes wanted, sometimes not.

We’re responsible for making sure that our specific duties for the day – be that one segment, two segments, three segments, or more – not only hit their time but provide the content we’re responsible for. Sometimes that means I need to get in the ring and teach somebody something they’ve never done before – those are always fun days. And then, I’ve got to, once the broadcast comes to fruition, sit there in the chair with the headset on and communicate what we’re seeing to our broadcast partners and our television truck – our producers and our directors – before it actually happens so they can have their cameras in position to capture the images we’re trying to give the viewer at home. If all of that happens in a perfect world, we’ll hit our time to the second, everyone will be happy with what they saw, and we’ll move on to the next day. That’s just describing a TV day. My favorite thing is when you have a match, and whether you’re in the match or you’re responsible for putting the match together, you’re heart and soul is a part of that thing. That piece of business is now in you and hopefully, part of you goes into that and it comes out. We just had one last week and I won’t mention the names – when they come back from the ring with smiles on their faces, knowing that they just beat the tar out of each other for a few segments, and the chairman of the board stands up and gives them a round of applause, that means everybody involved in that segment – the wrestlers, the referee, the cameramen, the producer, the director, nailed it. When they come back and there’s a standing ovation from the crew in Gorilla, there’s nothing better than that.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: After The Bell. H/T 411Mania.