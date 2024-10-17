As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, former ROH COO Joe Koff passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Taking to Twitter, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce paid tribute to Koff. He wrote,

“Godspeed, Joe Koff. When circumstances made it impossible for me to return to ROH as commentator, Joe paid me for every date I’d agreed to. He didn’t have to. I never had a cross word or bad experience with him. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well, sir.”

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a big match for its upcoming TV tapings in Chicago, IL.

We’ll see Satoshi Kojima defending the MLW World Heavyweight title against Bobby Fish. The tapings are set to take place at Cicero Stadium on November 9.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW World Heavyweight Title Fight: Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Bobby Fish at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of Lucha Apocalypto from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

A colossal title fight will take center stage at Cicero Stadium on November 9 as Satoshi Kojima puts his MLW World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the dangerous grappler and kickboxer Bobby Fish. This title fight will be filmed for exclusive broadcast on beIN SPORTS and air at a later date.

Bobby Fish, one of the self-proclaimed four kings of the Rogue Horsemen, has been making waves alongside his faction. The Rogue Horsemen have built a reputation not just for turning heads—but for wrapping steel chairs around them—ever since their unholy alliance formed earlier this summer. With Fish now looking to wrest the World Title from Kojima, the wrestling world is abuzz with questions: Will Satoshi Kojima be in peril? Will the Rogue Horsemen interfere, creating a dangerous numbers game to tilt the odds in Fish’s favor?

Kojima is no stranger to Horsemen in MLW’s storied history. In 2003, the legendary Extreme Horsemen, which included CW Anderson, engineered a scheme to that ultimately landed them the World Championship, making way for their domination of the league. Now, in 2024, history threatens to repeat itself with the emergence of the Rogue Horsemen—a new dawn for MLW and a looming threat to Kojima’s reign.

Fish, a tested and decorated grappler with extensive experience across Japan, is known for his dangerous kickboxing ability and unscrupulous fighting style. His time in Japan forged a fighter capable of battling the very best—and now, with the backing of the Rogue Horsemen, Fish believes he holds the key to dethroning Kojima. But Kojima is nothing if not resilient, and he carries the pride of a champion determined to uphold his legacy, no matter the odds.

Will Bobby Fish add another world title to his collection and bring glory to the Rogue Horsemen? Or will Kojima defy the numbers and retain his gold in the Windy City?

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Lucha Apocalypto live on YouTube card (9pm CT start)

MLW World Middleweight Championship

Místico (champion) vs. Titán vs. Averno

¡Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. & Star Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Felino & Magnus

Esfinge & Kevin Knight vs. Último Guerrero & Hechicero

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Bobby Fish

Weapons of Mass Destruction

Mads Krule Krugger vs. AKIRA

Meet & Greets to be announced!