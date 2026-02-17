– Announced for the February 24, 2026 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event is Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match and Bronson Reed vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Original El Grande Americano in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. The announcements were made during the 2/16 episode of WWE Raw.

– Also during Monday’s WWE Raw in Memphis, TN., an interesting backstage segment took place where WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came across a massive crate that read, “Deliver to WWE – DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 02/28/26.” Pearce told a crew worker to send it to SmackDown and have the blue brand G.M. Nick Aldis deal with it.

