Adam Pearce, who is a WWE agent, took to Twitter to talk about earning the respect of two WWE stars.

It happened when Baron Corbin and Chad Gable attended an open ring session when he was a coach at the Performance Center.

“FUN FACT: When I coached at the PC full time, I’d hold open ring sessions on Friday afternoons available to anyone that wanted to train. No experience limits/requirements. You know who came to most of them? @WWEGable and @BaronCorbinWWE And I’ll never forget it. ”