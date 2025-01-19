– Adam Pearce surfaced on social media on Saturday with a statement reflecting on the path his pro wrestling career has taken. “I never imagined the path I’d eventually take, but the journey has been filled and fulfilled a million times over with passion,” Pearce wrote via X. “So from the very first, to the now, to the very last: Thank you for welcoming me into your homes and for the boundless privilege of your time.”

– Ahead of the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock next Saturday, January 25, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas, WWE has released a complete classic episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from the past on their WWE Vault YouTube channel. The show features Ultimate Warrior & Legion of Doom vs. Demolition, Randy Savage vs. Dusty Rhodes and more.

– Finally, ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana, WWE has decided to look back at the top ten greatest Royal Rumble moments in the legendary career of “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena. As noted, Cena is among a star-studded lineup of talent that has declared themselves for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble on 2/1.