Sami Zayn is scheduled to make his first appearance as Undisputed WWE Champion on this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Acting General Manager Adam Pearce, who is overseeing SmackDown while Nick Aldis remains on leave following his recent altercation with Gunther, announced that the newly crowned champion will address the WWE Universe during the broadcast.

Zayn captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Night of Champions, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match to claim the title for the first time in his career.

Also announced for Friday’s show, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green will join forces to take on Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin in six-woman tag team action.

Additionally, Rey Fenix will put the AAA Cruiserweight Championship on the line against El Hijo del Vikingo.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.