The lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth continues, WWE makes a stop in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday night, September 29, 2025, for one of the final two episodes of WWE Raw leading up to the premium live event “Down Under” in Australia.

Heading into the 9/29 episode of WWE Raw, which features a special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with some updates for the show.

In his weekly Sunday video previewing the coming week’s episode of WWE Raw, the red brand shot-caller noted that both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be in the house on Monday night, and that after the actions of Asuka and Kairi Sane at the end of last week’s show, the two will surely have “something to get off of their chests.”

Additionally, Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag-Team match were also confirmed.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results coverage.