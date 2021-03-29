WWE general manager and on-screen persona Adam Pearce was the latest guest on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast to discuss his work in the company, and how he no longer has a desire to return as a full-time wrestler ever again. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

How he has zero desire to become a full-time wrestler again:

When it was first broached, I was like, ‘What?’ I haven’t been shy about the fact, in a personal sense, I have zero interest in being a full-time wrestler ever again in my life. Zero. Less than zero. Everything that is happening and has happened, has been ‘icing on the cake’ in a very real and literal sense. I’m having the time of my life doing this right now.

Says it’s gratifying to be in with the very best:

I don’t have to do it to make a living anymore and it’s really gratifying to be in there with the very best in our profession. This is the cream of the crop and I get to apply my trade and match wits with these guys. I never thought that was going to happen. Whatever ends up happening is perfect and coming around full circle.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)