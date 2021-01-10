WWE’s unofficial general manager Adam Pearce issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today, where the longtime wrestling veteran shared a clip of his in-ring days and promises fans that his main goal is to make Roman Reigns understand what it feels like to lose a title.

He writes, “Of course I’m not in my wrestling “prime”, I haven’t had a match in 6+ years! But I didn’t ASK for this. With no choice but to fight, I’ve got to do whatever I can to make Roman feel EXACTLY like I did at the end of this match many years ago. And yes, I lost that match. Lost a championship that meant a lot to me. Lost a piece of myself. But in the process I learned a lot. A lot about me. A lot about the agony of defeat. A lot about how to avoid it. Again, I NEVER wanted this. But sleep on me, I beg you.”

Pearce earned a Universal title shot against Reigns after winning the number one contender’s gauntlet match on this Friday’s SmackDown, a bout that the Tribal Chief did assist him on. The two are set for a face to face meeting on next week’s episode ahead of their scheduled meeting at the Royal Rumble.