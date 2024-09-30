Don’t watch WWE SmackDown on Friday nights.

That’s straight from a WWE employee!

WWE Raw General Manager showed his loyalty to the red brand in a new video shared via social media on Monday.

In the video, Adam Pearce talks about Raw being ‘chaotic by design’ ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, the final red brand show leading up to WWE Bad Blood 2024 this weekend, which is expected to have its’ fair share of chaos.

“Everybody says Monday Night Raw’s chaotic, it needs to be controlled more, it needs to be calmed down,” Pearce said. “Oh my god, who’s gonna reign everybody in? Nobody. Monday Night Raw is chaotic because I drafted it to be.”

Pearce continued, “I brought the most sadistic warriors in professional wrestling and sports entertainment together on Monday nights for one reason, and that is to deliver to you the most exciting program on worldwide television. I defy you to find another one out there. What are you gonna watch, SmackDown? I don’t think so. It’s the red brand, it’s the flagship. It’s chaotic, and it’s Monday Night Raw.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

