Drew McIntyre has been suspended indefinitely.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced on social media that the Scottish Warrior has been indefinitely suspended due to his actions after Money In The Bank. McIntyre assaulted Pearce and some WWE officials due to being so irate about CM Punk costing him his Money In The Bank cash-in.

We’ll see how long McIntyre remains out of action, but a clash with Punk at this point seems inevitable.