WWE’s Director of Live Events and on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce recently spoke with GiveMeSport about a variety of different topics, including how he was ready to face Roman Reigns back at the Royal Rumble in January had the match actually taken place. In storyline Pearce would coax the Tribal Chief into signing a Last Man Standing match with Kevin Owens, a bout he ended up winning. That and more can be read in the highlights below.

Says he enjoyed working with Roman Reigns on-screen, and wouldn’t mind stepping into the ring with the Tribal Chief:

I was happy to be a part of it. Roman and I have certain chemistry on camera, he’s really taken to this mob boss mentality and does it so well. It was naturally fun and really easy to play off him and Paul Heyman. It took on a life of its own… I was getting ready man, getting my boots polished you know, getting ready to go. If you come to me tomorrow and say ‘Hey, let’s rewind to the Royal Rumble’. If that match was actually going to happen, there is no chance I’d turn that down. That would have been incredible. But it’s not something I ever pushed for or ever expected to happen. It’s not something I aspire to. When I took my boots off in 2014 it was because I was ready to move on to the next chapter in my professional life. But I’m at the Performance Center an awful lot. Yes, I technically had my last match in 2014 but it wasn’t like I’m not in the ring multiple times a week. Teaching, coaching, staying fit. I wasn’t worried about the physical aspect of things because I was still doing it behind the scenes. I’m still wearing my size 13s if needs be, if the occasion calls for it, I’m capable. But I’d much rather wear my suit and tie than my tights and boots!

Confirms new role as Director of Live Events with WWE: