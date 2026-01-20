Bron Breakker’s suspension may soon be coming to an end.

And if Paul Heyman is to be believed, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce could be facing bigger problems than just an angry powerhouse.

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Belfast, Pearce was shown meeting backstage with Paul Heyman and The Vision. Pearce stated that his intention is to bring Breakker to Raw next week so the two sides can sit down face-to-face and attempt to “iron things out” following last week’s chaotic events.

Heyman responded by confirming that Breakker would indeed be there, but not without getting in a few verbal shots. He mocked Pearce, told him to be on his “best behavior,” and went a step further by taunting the Raw GM, claiming that “his days as Raw GM are numbered.”

The tension stems from last week’s incident in which Breakker attacked Dragon Lee and Penta during their match. When Pearce attempted to intervene, Breakker snapped, launching a full-scale rampage that included attacking officials and physically shoving Pearce. The confrontation ultimately led to Pearce suspending Breakker indefinitely during a later backstage segment.

All signs now point to next week’s Raw featuring a potentially explosive confrontation between Breakker, Pearce, and Heyman—one that could have major implications for the show’s power structure.

Elsewhere, WWE has officially announced the lone match scheduled for next week’s episode of Raw.

The New Day, American Made, American Alpha, and Los Americanos will collide in a four-way number one contender’s match, with the winning team earning the right to challenge The Usos for the World Tag Team Championships.

With tag team gold on the line and four teams hungry for a title opportunity, the matchup is expected to be a showcase for Raw’s increasingly competitive tag division.