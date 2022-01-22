During his recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports pro-wrestling superstar Adam Scherr spoke about how hard he’s been working on his mental health, which includes him starting his own mental health app, Diskuss. Highlights from the interview are below.

Working on his own mental health:

Learning to actually discuss my problems. Everybody has problems and it’s so faux pas to swallow your feelings. That doesn’t work. It does for a while, but eventually, you’re going to swallow so much that you’re going to explode. That’s what happened to me… Your friends, your family, your loved ones. That’s the cool thing about human beings and what has set us apart from the animal kingdom and deemed us superior on this Earth is our ability to work together to overcome obstacles… I want to be remembered for something more than just beating the s–t out of people in a wrestling ring.

Working on mental health app Diskuss:

It’s in its blooming faces. We launched it right around Thanksgiving and it really started to grow… It gives you licensed certified therapists, mental coaches, life coaches in the palm of your hand by audio, video, text message services 24 hours a day. It’s fully encrypted so all your information is protected. But the coolest thing is it gives you the opportunity to do it from the comfort of your own home. A lot of people, myself included when I went and talked to somebody for the first time, are really, really nervous about it. Having that option to do it from home where you’re really, really comfortable is going to help a lot more people be able to overcome a lot of people overcome obstacles they’re dealing with in their lives.

Reflecting on controversial tweet about independent wrestlers affected by pandemic:

I still believe in it. In my opinion, people took it out of context. Did it age terribly? Absolutely. I made that comment months before the lockdown, before all of this stuff. Of course, everybody ran wild with it and tried to make more out of it than it really was for the clickbait. At the end of the day, it was motivational — in my opinion — what I was trying to talk about… Sometimes in life your goals and what you dream about, you can’t do. That’s the point, dry and simple. So many people, I think, have gotten complacent with putting their problems and making somebody else’s there’s… Sometimes you need to control your own destiny. That’s how it was with me in strongman. I was in the top five strongest guys on the planet. I loved it. I didn’t want to leave the sport, but I couldn’t pay my bills. So there comes a time when you have to realize what is an achievable and attainable goal for what you have to do to survive. That was how all that got taken out of context. Some people don’t like it. Some people do. Either way, it doesn’t bother me done. That’s what I still believe. I’ve worked my butt off for everything I’ve ever gotten in my entire life. It was a motivational thing to tell people, ‘Hey, sometimes this may not work out for you. Go and try something else. Look what can happen.’ That’s what it was for me. Look what I was doing. I took a chance and look what I made out of it.