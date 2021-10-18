Adam Scherr, the former Braun Strowman, did an interview with Sports Illustrated’s ‘All Lions’ section. During it, he was asked about his free agency. He made his first post-WWE appearance at the Free The Narrative II show that he headlined with EC3.
It was reported on Sunday that Scherr did have a meeting with Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore in Detroit.
“Yeah, we’ve sat down and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that. We’re just trying to find a fit now where everything kind of will work together, since now there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life, I don’t have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now.
So, it’s trying to find somewhere where I’ll be able to land in there to show up, have fun and entertain the people, but still be able to work on my side projects along the way.”