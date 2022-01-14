Former WWE star Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) has launched his new Diskuss mental health app.

Scherr spoke with Lance Allan of the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, and talked about the launch of the Diskuss app. Diskuss connects users with licensed certified therapists, counselors and life coaches, 24 hours a day.

“We just launched an app called Diskuss,” Scherr said. “It’s a mental health app that gives you licensed certified professional therapists, counselors, life coaches in the palm of your hand, 24 hours a day via audio, video, text messaging services. It’s fully encrypted so all your information (is) safe. But, it gives you the capabilities and the comfort of doing it in your own home.

“If people would like to speak with someone, we’re offering a free 24 hour text messaging session by using promo code ‘let’s diskuss.’ So ‘let’s diskuss’ will give you a free opportunity to try the app out for 24 hours via the text messaging service for anybody that would like to try it if they need to reach out and talk to somebody.”

Scherr talked about his own experience with mental health issues, and how he dealt with bullying over his weight and a reading disability.

“You see this image that I portray in real life, this outer shell, but I’m an onion,” Scherr said. “I got layers. Everybody. Everybody has layers. I went through a lot of bullying when I was a kid because I was a fat little kid. A little husky kid. (I) didn’t understand why and then (I) had a reading disability when I was younger, so that was another thing.

“We didn’t have a lot of money growing up. My family, we just didn’t. So I would wear different clothes and oh, you’re poor and getting picked on. That’s stuff I think everyone has to deal with. The unfortunate thing is, bullying is never going to go away.”

Scherr said he finds motivation in people telling him he can’t do something. He recalled how a high school teacher warned him he’d never amount to anything, so he sent that teacher a signed action figure when Mattel released his first WWE figure.

“I had teachers that told me I was never going to amount to anything when I was in high school,” Scherr recalled. “My very first action figure I got I signed and said to that teacher, thank you for everything.

“So I had things like that and people, and that was, that’s still one of the things to this day that pushes me and drives me, is telling me that I can’t do something. Like, oh, da, da, da. There’s limitations of whatever. I don’t even care if it’s getting in a little car, like alright, I’ll prove you wrong.”

Using “Titan” as his ring name, Scherr is currently a free agent working the indies after being signed to WWE from early 2013 until he was released on June 2 of last year. He noted how experiences in public and on the internet, while he was with WWE, led to social anxiety.

“There’s been times even with my career when I was with WWE when things weren’t going well and I started getting in my own head, because you’re constantly being verbal badgered by the internet and social media,” Scherr said. “You’re being attacked every way you go. You go out to eat dinner and people are hounding you when you’re out here, and I started to develop social anxiety because of it.”

Scherr is scheduled to reunite with Erick RedBeard (fka Erick Rowan) for a tag team match against nZo and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray at NEW’s WrestleFest XXVI event on Saturday, January 22 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He’s also headed to Qatar to work shows for Qatar Pro Wrestling soon.

Stay tuned for more from Scherr.

