According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former WWE Universal champion Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) is currently in talks with IMPACT following his release from WWE back in June.

Reports are that Scherr has not officially signed a deal as of yet, but one is expected as the promotion inches closer to its Bound For Glory pay per view from Las Vegas. It is also noted that there were a few recently cut WWE stars who could be making their debut on that show as that would be well passed the 90-day non-compete clause many had.

Scherr hinted at joining IMPACT last month by saying he was ready to make an impact on his social media accounts, even using the hashtag #Titan, which some assume may be a new nickname he uses down the line. Another tease came from top IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore, who used the term “Braun For Glory” when hyping up the October pay per view.

