Former WWE Universal champion Adam Scherr recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports, where the Titan spoke about adding Killer Kross to the Free The Narative fold run by EC3, as well as how he doesn’t wish to sign a full-time deal with a promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Adam Scherr on bringing Killer Kross into the Narrative fold:

You’ll be seeing a lot more rolling out moving forward. Kross is on the card as well in Qatar. This is going to be part of our next step in the awakening of the wrestling business. There is a lot of stuff that is on the hush-hush right now. I’ll give you a little hint, he’s in on it.

On not wanting a full-time deal with a pro-wrestling company:

I’m not looking for a full-time signing. I’ll put that right there and nip that in the bud right off the get-go. I’m looking to enjoy some of my time. I love the art of professional wrestling and eight years with WWE was very time-consuming. I was very, very blessed with the opportunities that I had. I got to see the world and all these things. But it’s been nice having these last six months to take a step back and breathe for a second. I forgot about all these little things in life that mean so much. Time flies by and you forget about it. You don’t get a chance to do it. So I’m catching up on spending time with my family and loved ones. Working on my mental health and my physical health. Working on the tolls of eight years of being a WWE superstar… Getting a little reset on that and looking to have fun. Being full-time on TV every week, I’m not going to lie, it’s stressful. It’s nice not having that added stress element every week. Right now, I’m just looking to enjoy my time. Have fun, sell out some buildings, raise some money for some charities, and just go out there and do what I do, and that’s put smiles on people’s faces.

Working on mental health app Diskuss:

It’s in its blooming faces. We launched it right around Thanksgiving and it really started to grow… It gives you licensed certified therapists, mental coaches, life coaches in the palm of your hand by audio, video, text message services 24 hours a day. It’s fully encrypted so all your information is protected. But the coolest thing is it gives you the opportunity to do it from the comfort of your own home. A lot of people, myself included when I went and talked to somebody for the first time, are really, really nervous about it. Having that option to do it from home where you’re really, really comfortable is going to help a lot more people be able to overcome a lot of people overcome obstacles they’re dealing with in their lives.