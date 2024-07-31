MJF isn’t the only AEW star working the CMLL event at Arena Mexico this week.

More AEW stars have been announced for the CMLL Viernes Espectacular show on August 2 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

It was announced this week that PAC will team up with Rocky Romero to face the team of Volador Jr. and Mascara Dorada, and that Hechicero Will be a part of a Trios bout, teaming up with Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) to square off against the team of Soberano Jr. and Infernales (Averno & Euforia).

Also scheduled for the show in the main event is MJF vs. Templario for the AEW American Championship.

The following is the complete card for the 8/2 show at Arena Mexico:

* Infarto & Retro vs. Xelhua & Hunter

* AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Templario

* CMLL National Light Heavyweight Championship: Esfinge (c) vs. Valiente

* Hechicero & Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) vs. Soberano Jr & Infernales (Averno & Euforia)

* Dulces AtrapaSueños (Rey Cometa, Espíritu Negro & Rey Cometa) vs. Indestructibles (Disturbio, Cholo & Apocalipsis)