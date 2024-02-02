A bombshell dropped this morning when the Wall Street Journal reported that Federal Authorities are now investigating Vince McMahon following Janel Grant’s lawsuit made against the 78-year-old former Chairman, which alleged that he and John Laurinaitis sexually assaulted, mentally abused, and trafficked Grant for sexual favors. You can read full details on that here.

Fightful Select has since released an update containing more information on the lawsuit, including backstage reaction in WWE. Highlights are below.

-The belief among some WWE employees that McMahon might eventually be charged indicates a high level of concern within the company.

-The mention of higher settlements and the identification of other potential victims indicate that the legal ramifications might extend beyond the current lawsuit. Attorneys and media outlets reaching out to potential victims suggest a broader effort to understand the scope of the situation.

-The reported shift in John Laurinaitis’ stance, described as turning on Vince McMahon, adds an intriguing layer to the internal dynamics. Speculation about “rats jumping off the sinking ship” and Laurinaitis seeking allies could hint at internal tensions and strategic moves.

-WWE’s apparent desire to move past Vince McMahon and disassociate from him suggests a recognition of the gravity of the situation. The lack of wide talent meetings and briefings might indicate an attempt to control information internally.

-The mention of Brock Lesnar’s creative plans being halted and his absence from recent events highlights the potential ripple effects on talent within WWE. The uncertainty surrounding Lesnar’s situation suggests that certain aspects may be more complex than others.