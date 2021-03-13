The big news story coming out of last week was WWE denying the release request from superstar Anddrade, who has been noticeably absent from WWE programming since last October. The former U.S. and NXT champion was trending yesterday on social media after dropping all WWE mentions from his accounts.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio WWE didn’t let go of Andrade because they don’t want to just hand their biggest competitor, AEW, fresh talent. It is not known when El Idolo’s current deal with the company expires. He was signed by in 2016 to NXT.

The report further states that there are still plenty of people on the WWE side who are interested in pursuing a career with AEW, but it is not known whether AEW is trying to add anyone else at this time.

