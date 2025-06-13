– Another WWE NXT Superstar is scheduled for a match at the Reality Of Wrestling special event on Saturday night. WWE NXT Superstar Thea Hail will go one-on-one against Monica Monroe at the RCW: Power Shift show on June 14, 2025 at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, TX. As previously reported, WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions Hank & Tank will be defending their titles against Big Luther & Tempo, who are the sons of WWE Hall of Fame legend D-Von Dudley, at the same event.

– “Head of State,” the new Prime Video action-comedy featuring John Cena and Idris Elba is scheduled to have a New York City premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 24, 2025. For more information, visit Rally4Vets.com.

– WWE continues to churn out excellent content on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel. On Friday, the company added a rare Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) match from a February 2012 Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) show before their days as The Shield in WWE. The official description for the video reads: “Before they united and made their way to WWE as The Shield, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose were rivals in Florida Championship Wrestling. Watch the future Hounds of Justice collide in this incredible Triple Threat Match from February 2012.”