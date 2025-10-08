As noted, Ring of Honor action took place before Tuesday night’s live episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Additional ROH on HonorClub matches were filmed after the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show wrapped up.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the 10/7 taping.

* Brady Booker and Elijah Drago defeated Michael Solar & Trevor Blackwell

* ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Blake Christian

* Grizzled Young Veterans & Isla Dawn defeated Dream Girl Ellie & Leroy Shogun & Bryce Cannon

* Komander defeated Griff Garrison (w/The Frat House)

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno) defeated The Frat House (Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance, Cole Karter). Dark Order won via stoppage after an apparent injury to one of the Frat House. The bear mascot jumped in the ring and tried to fight Dark Order themselves before taking a DDT from Silver as a make good.

* Pure rules match: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Angelica Risk

* Yuka Sakazaki and Alex Windsor defeated Billie Starkz and Aleah James. Billie walked out on Aleah and yelled “you aren’t good enough” to allow Windsor and Sakazaki to take the victory.

* Tony Khan thanked everyone for being there and went around ringside to greet the fans who stayed until the end of the taping.

After that, things switched over to the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show, which aired live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the same venue at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

ROH airs every Thursday night at 7/6c on HonorClub.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for the above results.)