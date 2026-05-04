A new report is raising eyebrows regarding WWE’s recent cost-cutting measures, with one heavily featured talent reportedly agreeing to a massive pay reduction.

According to PWInsider.com a prominent WWE star was asked to take a 50% pay cut last week, and ultimately agreed to the revised terms.

However, the identity of the performer has not been revealed, and the report cautions that the claim has not yet been fully verified.

Still, the timing is what’s turning heads.

The alleged discussion is said to have taken place just one day before news broke that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were departing WWE after being asked to restructure their own contracts.

That’s not a coincidence many are ignoring.

As previously reported, TKO had instructed WWE to reduce main roster payroll, a directive believed to have contributed to the wave of post–WrestleMania 42 cuts, which saw 25 talents released on April 24.

Further adding context, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com has noted that while NXT roster cuts were more about talent evaluation, the main roster decisions were largely driven by financial considerations.

The PWInsider report included the following statement: