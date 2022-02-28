WWE has only announced The Undertaker for this year’s Hall Of Fame class, which has made many fans think there could only be one inductee in the class.

However, that’s not the case, according to WrestleVotes. The Twitter account reported tonight there will be more names announced as soon as potentially Monday:

“Although the idea was in fact considered, I’m told The Undertaker will not be a “solo” inductee at this years Hall of Fame. Source expects additional names will be announced soon, potentially starting tomorrow.”

The ceremony will take place on April 1st after SmackDown ends and is scheduled to air on Peacock.