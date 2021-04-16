New WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk had not met WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon as of Thursday of this week.

As noted, Virk joined the new RAW announce team on Monday for the post-WrestleMania 37 episode, along with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Virk appeared during his regular spot on the “Boomer In The Morning” show on sports radio SN960 in Canada, and said he didn’t get to meet Vince during WrestleMania 37 Weekend, or at RAW when he made his debut for the company.

Virk previously said he didn’t get to meet Vince during his audition. However, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, and Michael Cole, vouched for him as the group watched audition tapes.

Virk also noted during Thursday’s radio appearance that Vince had no idea who he was going into the audition, but liked his voice and presentation, so he went forward on the recommendation from Cole and Khan.

The WWE newcomer said he’s sure Vince was taking notes for ways he can improve, and joked that when he does meet Vince, he wants to talk about former WWE Tag Team Champions Demolition. Virk also joked about making the rookie mistake of leaving his phone on the announce table during Monday’s RAW, and it getting shattered during t he main event during a table spot.

Regarding his audition, Virk said Cole told him his look and height were good as it would make the talent look bigger, which Vince loves. The 5-foot-8-inch Virk joked that this is the first time he’s ever been told his height is a positive. Virk’s audition was in early February and he noted that the process was amazing.

The MLB Network had to sign off on Virk moving ahead with WWE after the audition. Virk said he was contacted in late 2020 as WWE was interested in hiring a sportscaster. At the time he had not been watching WWE on a weekly basis, but started in January and studied like he would study in preparation for calling a hockey game. He used the WWE website for information.

